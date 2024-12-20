General Staff: Russia has lost 770,420 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 770,420 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Dec. 20.

This number includes 2,200 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 9,584 tanks, 19,823 armored fighting vehicles, 31,793 vehicles and fuel tanks, 21,220 artillery systems, 1,256 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,027 air defense systems, 369 airplanes, 329 helicopters, 20,600 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.