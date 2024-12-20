Skip to content
General Staff: Russia has lost 770,420 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk December 20, 2024 8:15 AM 1 min read
The artillery of Ukraine's 56th Brigade fires in the Bakhmut direction in Donetsk Oblast on Oct. 24, 2023. (Oleh Arkhanhorodsky/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 770,420 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Dec. 20.

This number includes 2,200 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 9,584 tanks, 19,823 armored fighting vehicles, 31,793 vehicles and fuel tanks, 21,220 artillery systems, 1,256 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,027 air defense systems, 369 airplanes, 329 helicopters, 20,600 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

8:25 AM

Russian cyberattack targets Ukrainian government services.

In the largest cyberattack in recent months, several government services were targeted, including state registers the Ministry of Justice oversees. Russia has regularly targeted Ukrainian companies and government institutions with cyberattacks since the start of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.
7:25 AM  (Updated: )

Fire, casualties reported in Kyiv amid Russian missile attack.

Klitschko reported that five cars were on fire in the Holosiivskyi district of the city due to the falling debris from a missile. At least two people were hospitalized as a result the injuries sustained during the attack.
