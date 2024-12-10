General Staff: Russia has lost 755,940 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 755,940 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Dec. 10.

This number includes 1,350 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 9,524 tanks, 19,596 armored fighting vehicles, 31,037 vehicles and fuel tanks, 21,064 artillery systems, 1,253 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,023 air defense systems, 369 airplanes, 329 helicopters, 20,107 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.