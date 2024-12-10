This month, 1,000 people chose to support the Kyiv Independent. Can we count on you, too?
General Staff: Russia has lost 755,940 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk December 10, 2024 8:16 AM 1 min read
Illustrative image: Russian soldiers take part in a parade for Victory Day in Moscow's Red Square in Moscow, Russia, on May 9, 2023. (Sefa Karacan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Russia has lost 755,940 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Dec. 10.

This number includes 1,350 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 9,524 tanks, 19,596 armored fighting vehicles, 31,037 vehicles and fuel tanks, 21,064 artillery systems, 1,253 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,023 air defense systems, 369 airplanes, 329 helicopters, 20,107 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Ukraine won’t trade young soldiers’ lives for better weapons, Zelensky says
“The priority should be providing missiles and lowering Russia’s military potential, not Ukraine’s draft age. The goal should be to preserve as many lives as possible, not to preserve weapons in storage.”
Russian court sentences Crimean resident to 15 years for alleged state treason.

A Russian-controlled court in occupied Crimea sentenced a 33-year-old local resident to 15 years in a strict regime colony on charges of state treason, Russia's prosecutor's office reported on Dec. 9. The man was accused of transmitting information about the movement of Russian military equipment to Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense.
