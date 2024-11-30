General Staff: Russia has lost 740,400 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance
Russia has lost 740,400 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Nov. 30.
This number includes 1,740 casualties Russian forces suffered over the past day.
According to the report, Russia has also lost 9,463 tanks, 19,355 armored fighting vehicles, 30,431 vehicles and fuel tanks, 20,909 artillery systems, 1,253 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,019 air defense systems, 369 airplanes, 329 helicopters, 19,792 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.