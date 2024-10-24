Uncover what's happening in the territories under Russian occupation
WATCH NOW
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Russian losses, War, Russia, Ukraine
Edit post

General Staff: Russia has lost 684,280 troops since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk October 24, 2024 8:14 AM 1 min read
Ukrainian servicemen operate a tank on a road near the border with Russia in Sumy region, Ukraine on Aug. 14, 2024. The word written on the tank reads "Bun" (bread roll). (Roman PILIPEY / AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 684,280 troops since the beginning of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Oct. 24.

This number includes 1,240 casualties Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 9,090 tanks, 18,254 armored fighting vehicles, 27,286 vehicles and fuel tanks, 19,719 artillery systems, 1,236 multiple launch rocket systems, 981 air defense systems, 369 airplanes, 329 helicopters, 17,597 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

South Korea supplying weapons to Ukraine directly unlikely given legal hurdles, experts say
South Korea has hinted it could change its long-standing stance on not providing Ukraine directly with weapons in light of the dramatic escalation of North Korea’s role in Russia’s full-scale invasion. So far, Seoul has only provided humanitarian and non-lethal military aid to Kyiv, but on Oct. 22,…
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

11:04 PM

Belarus schedules next presidential election for January 2025.

Belarus has scheduled its next presidential election for January 26, 2025, the country’s Central Electoral Commission announced on Oct. 23. Incumbent Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko is widely expected to hold on to power following the election's result.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.