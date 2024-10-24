General Staff: Russia has lost 684,280 troops since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 684,280 troops since the beginning of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Oct. 24.

This number includes 1,240 casualties Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 9,090 tanks, 18,254 armored fighting vehicles, 27,286 vehicles and fuel tanks, 19,719 artillery systems, 1,236 multiple launch rocket systems, 981 air defense systems, 369 airplanes, 329 helicopters, 17,597 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.