General Staff: Russia has lost 667,630 troops since Feb. 24, 2022

by Dominic Culverwell October 12, 2024 9:17 AM 1 min read
A Ukrainian serviceman of the 3rd assault brigade carries a Browning M2 machinegun during a tactical training in an undisclosed location in the Donetsk region, Ukraine. Oct. 13, 2023. (Genya Savilov/AFP via Getty Images)
Russia has lost 667,630 troops since the beginning of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Oct. 12.

This number includes 1,290 casualties Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 8,962 tanks, 17,827 armored fighting vehicles, 26,513 vehicles and fuel tanks, 19,381 artillery systems, 1,230 multiple launch rocket systems, 976 air defense systems, 369 airplanes, 329 helicopters, 16,947 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

