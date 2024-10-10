Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russian armed forces, Russian losses, War, Military losses
Edit post

General Staff: Russia has lost 665,200 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk October 10, 2024 8:14 AM 1 min read
A view of military equipment as Ukrainian soldiers carry out a mission in an AS-90 to shoot at Russian positions in Kupiansk, Ukraine, on Aug. 14, 2024. The AS-90, known for its powerful 155mm gun and advanced targeting systems, is a key asset in the Ukrainian military's arsenal. (Gian Marco Benedetto/Anadolu via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 665,200 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Oct. 10.

This number includes 1,080 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 8,945 tanks, 17,765 armored fighting vehicles, 26,314 vehicles and fuel tanks, 19,263 artillery systems, 1,225 multiple launch rocket systems, 976 air defense systems, 369 airplanes, 328 helicopters, 16,767 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Ukraine war latest: Russian weapons depot storing North Korean shells, missiles set ablaze after drone attack, Kyiv says
Key developments on Oct. 9: * Russian weapons depot storing North Korean shells, missiles set ablaze after drone attack, Ukraine’s military reports * Ramstein-format meeting postponed after Biden cancels foreign visits * Battlefield situation calls for decisive action to end war in 2025, Zelensk…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.