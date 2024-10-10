General Staff: Russia has lost 665,200 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 665,200 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Oct. 10.

This number includes 1,080 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 8,945 tanks, 17,765 armored fighting vehicles, 26,314 vehicles and fuel tanks, 19,263 artillery systems, 1,225 multiple launch rocket systems, 976 air defense systems, 369 airplanes, 328 helicopters, 16,767 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.