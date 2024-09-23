The Kyiv Independent launches travel show
General Staff: Russia has lost 643,750 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk September 23, 2024 8:07 AM 1 min read
A view of a destroyed Russian tank during Russia's war against Ukraine at the Dovhenke village located between Izium and Sloviansk in Kharkiv Oblast, Ukraine on June 22, 2023. (Wojciech Grzedzinski/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Russia has lost 642,420 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Sept. 23.

This number includes 1,330 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 8,784 tanks, 17,252 armored fighting vehicles, 25,102 vehicles and fuel tanks, 18,414 artillery systems, 1,197 multiple launch rocket systems, 949 air defense systems, 369 airplanes, 328 helicopters, 15,699 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Zelensky latest to nudge Biden toward boosting Ukraine’s firepower during US trip
President Volodymyr Zelensky is set to be the latest world leader to nudge his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden in a face-to-face meeting into providing more firepower to Kyiv — key to a potential Ukrainian victory — and the crucial right to use it against Russia’s invading forces without restrictions. T…
Update: Russian attack on apartment building in Zaporizhzhia injures 16.

At least 16 people were injured in a Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia overnight on Sept. 23, including a 15-year-old boy. The strike resulted in a partial destruction of an apartment building, according to Zaporizhzhia Oblast Governor Ivan Fedorov.
