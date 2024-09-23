General Staff: Russia has lost 643,750 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 642,420 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Sept. 23.

This number includes 1,330 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 8,784 tanks, 17,252 armored fighting vehicles, 25,102 vehicles and fuel tanks, 18,414 artillery systems, 1,197 multiple launch rocket systems, 949 air defense systems, 369 airplanes, 328 helicopters, 15,699 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.