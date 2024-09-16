General Staff: Russia has lost 634,860 troops since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 634,860 troops since the beginning of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Sept. 16.

This number includes 1,060 casualties Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 8,683 tanks, 17,071 armored fighting vehicles, 24,712 vehicles and fuel tanks, 18,123 artillery systems, 1,187 multiple launch rocket systems, 947 air defense systems, 369 airplanes, 328 helicopters, 15,263 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.