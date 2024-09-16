The Kyiv Independent launches travel show
General Staff: Russia has lost 634,860 troops since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk September 16, 2024 8:12 AM 1 min read
Ukrainian servicemen of the 43rd Artillery Brigade fire self-propelled artillery 2S7 Pion toward Russian positions, in an undisclosed area, in the Pokrovsk sector in Donetsk Oblast, on Aug. 8, 2024. (Roman Pilipey/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 634,860 troops since the beginning of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Sept. 16.

This number includes 1,060 casualties Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 8,683 tanks, 17,071 armored fighting vehicles, 24,712 vehicles and fuel tanks, 18,123 artillery systems, 1,187 multiple launch rocket systems, 947 air defense systems, 369 airplanes, 328 helicopters, 15,263 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Ukraine war latest: Over 100 Ukrainian POWs returned from Russian captivity, Russia strikes Kharkiv
Key developments on Sept. 14, 15: * 103 Ukrainian POWs returned from Russian captivity, including 23 Azov fighters * At least 1 killed, 42 injured in Russian strike on apartment building in Kharkiv * Western aid not enough to equip ‘even 4 out of 14’ underarmed brigades needed on the front, Zele…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Most popular

News Feed

6:56 AM

Air defense repels mass drone attack against Kyiv.

Air defense forces intercepted "almost two dozen" Russian drones over the city's airspace, authorities said. There were no casualties or damage in Kyiv as a result of the attack, according to preliminary reports.
12:47 AM  (Updated: )

Trump safe after shots fired at golf course.

A man has been taken into custody and the FBI is investigating the incident as an apparent assassination attempt against former U.S. President Donald Trump.
2:35 AM

Russian aircraft detected near Alaska for third time in 1 week.

Two Russian IL-38 military aircraft were detected and tracked while operating in the Alaska Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ) on Sept. 14, marking the third such incident in one week, the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) reported on Sept. 15.
MORE NEWS

