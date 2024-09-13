General Staff: Russia has lost 631,420 troops since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 631,420 troops since the beginning of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Sept. 13.

This number includes 1,220 casualties Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 8,671 tanks, 17,003 armored fighting vehicles, 24,560 vehicles and fuel tanks, 18,061 artillery systems, 1,185 multiple launch rocket systems, 945 air defense systems, 369 airplanes, 328 helicopters, 15,113 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.