News Feed, Russia, Ukraine, Russian losses, War
General Staff: Russia has lost 631,420 troops since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk September 13, 2024 8:13 AM 1 min read
A view of a destroyed Russian tank during Russia's war against Ukraine at the Dovhenke village located between Izium and Sloviansk in Kharkiv Oblast, Ukraine on June 22, 2023. (Wojciech Grzedzinski/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Russia has lost 631,420 troops since the beginning of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Sept. 13.

This number includes 1,220 casualties Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 8,671 tanks, 17,003 armored fighting vehicles, 24,560 vehicles and fuel tanks, 18,061 artillery systems, 1,185 multiple launch rocket systems, 945 air defense systems, 369 airplanes, 328 helicopters, 15,113 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Ukraine war latest: Russian forces recapture 10 settlements in Kursk Oblast amid ongoing counterattack, Moscow claims
Key developments on Sept. 12: * Russia claims to have recaptured 10 settlements in Kursk Oblast amid ongoing counterattack * Russia pushing toward Kurakhove in Donetsk Oblast from several vectors * Ukraine downs Russian Su-30 aircraft above Black Sea, military intelligence claims * Zelensky urg…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
