War Analysis Russia's War National Human Story Field Report Company News
News Feed, War, Ukraine, Russia, Russian losses, Russian troops
Edit post

General Staff: Russia has lost 616,300 troops since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk September 1, 2024 9:17 AM 1 min read
Ukrainian troops fire at Russian positions near the occupied Ukrainian city of Bakhmut on Aug. 14, 2023 in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine. (Photo by Roman Chop/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Russia has lost 616,300 troops since the beginning of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Sep. 1.

This number includes 1,350 casualties Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 8,592 tanks, 16,760 armored fighting vehicles, 23,881 vehicles and fuel tanks, 17,636 artillery systems, 1,176 multiple launch rocket systems, 940 air defense systems, 368 airplanes, 328 helicopters, 14,507 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Russian attack on Chasiv Yar kills 5.

Russian shelling struck a home and a high-rise building. Five men, aged 24-38, were killed as a result of the attack, said Donetsk Oblast Governor Vadym Filashkin.
