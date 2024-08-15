Introducing official merch from the Kyiv Independent Shop Now
General Staff: Russia has lost 595,620 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk August 15, 2024 8:13 AM 1 min read
A view of a destroyed Russian tank during Russia's war against Ukraine at the Dovhenke village located between Izium and Sloviansk in Kharkiv Oblast, Ukraine on June 22, 2023. (Wojciech Grzedzinski/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Russia has lost 595,620 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Aug. 15.

This number includes 1,220 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 8,484 tanks, 16,426 armored fighting vehicles, 22,775 vehicles and fuel tanks, 16,868 artillery systems, 11,54 multiple launch rocket systems, 922 air defense systems, 367 airplanes, 328 helicopters, 13,598 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Ukraine war latest: Over 100 Russian troops captured in Kursk Oblast in less than a day, Syrskyi says
Key developments on Aug. 14: * Over 100 Russian troops captured in Kursk Oblast in less than a day, Syrskyi says * Ukraine hits 4 Russian airbases in largest such attack, source says * Decorated Ukrainian pilot killed in action * Ukraine’s operations in Kursk Oblast ‘are defensive,’ Polish PM s…
7:58 PM

Russian drone strike in Kharkiv Oblast kills 2 medics, police report.

Separately, the Hospitallers Medical Battalion wrote on Facebook that one of their volunteer medics, 34-year-old Oleksandra Mulkevych, was killed in the line of duty. Hospitallers did not specify the details of how Mulkevych was killed, and it is not clear if she was one of the medics killed in Kharkiv Oblast.
4:00 PM

Russian court orders to freeze Linde UK subsidiary assets.

The arbitration court in St. Petersburg ruled to freeze the assets of Linde Russia UK Limited, a subsidiary of German-based Linde chemical company, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) reported on Aug. 14, citing Russian court documents.
9:16 AM  (Updated: )

Russia claims over 110 downed drones amid reported explosions near airbases.

Russian Telegram channels claimed explosions in the village of Savasleyka in Nizhny Novgorod Oblast that hosts a Russian airfield and is located some 650 kilometers (403 miles) from the border with Ukraine. Explosions were also reported in the town of Borisoglebsk in Voronezh Oblast, where another Russian airfield is located.
12:01 PM

Decorated Ukrainian pilot killed in action.

Oleksandr Myhulia, an experienced Ukrainian pilot and commander of an aviation unit of the 40th Tactical Aviation Brigade squadron, was killed in action on Aug. 12, the brigade said on Aug. 14.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.