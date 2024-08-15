General Staff: Russia has lost 595,620 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 595,620 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Aug. 15.

This number includes 1,220 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 8,484 tanks, 16,426 armored fighting vehicles, 22,775 vehicles and fuel tanks, 16,868 artillery systems, 11,54 multiple launch rocket systems, 922 air defense systems, 367 airplanes, 328 helicopters, 13,598 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.