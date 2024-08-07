Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, War, Russian losses, Russian armed forces
General Staff: Russia has lost 586,370 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk August 7, 2024 8:25 AM 1 min read
The 33rd Separate Mechanized Brigade soldiers working with a U.S. 155mm M109L artillery piece in preparation for firing 6 kilometers from Russian positions near the village of Pobeda, Ukraine, on July 4, 2024. (George Ivanchenko / The Kyiv Independent)
Russia has lost 586,370 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Aug. 7.

This number includes 1,230 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 8,429 tanks, 16,323 armored fighting vehicles, 22,226 vehicles and fuel tanks, 16,451 artillery systems, 1,138 multiple launch rocket systems, 910 air defense systems, 365 airplanes, 326 helicopters, 13,212 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

4:28 PM  (Updated: )

Harris chooses Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as running mate.

Tim Walz has served as governor of Minnesota since 2019 after spending 12 years in Congress. He is an army veteran, having enlisted in the National Guard as a teenager and serving for another 24 years. Walz was also a high school teacher before entering politics.
3:23 PM

Russia's fourth dam bursts in two weeks.

A dam burst in the town of Dalnerechensk in the far east of Russia overnight on Aug. 6, regional authorities told state-owned TASS news agency. This marks the fourth such case in two weeks.
2:56 PM

Russian attack on Kherson injures at least 5.

A Russian drone dropped explosives on Kherson's outskirts. Two men, aged 53 and 57, as well as three women, aged 37, 46 and 68, suffered injuries and were hospitalized, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

