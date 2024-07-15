General Staff: Russia has lost 560,290 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 560,290 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on July 15.

This number includes 1,200 casualties Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 8,214 tanks, 15,826 armored fighting vehicles, 20,623 vehicles and fuel tanks, 15,324 artillery systems, 1,119 multiple launch rocket systems, 892 air defense systems, 361 airplanes, 326 helicopters, 12,148 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.