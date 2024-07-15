Skip to content
General Staff: Russia has lost 560,290 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk July 15, 2024 8:17 AM 1 min read
Soldiers from Ukraine's 41st brigade wait to learn trench warfare and fire and maneuver drills and use live rounds in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, on May 23, 2024. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Ed Ram/For The Washington Post via Getty Images)
Russia has lost 560,290 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on July 15.

This number includes 1,200 casualties Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 8,214 tanks, 15,826 armored fighting vehicles, 20,623 vehicles and fuel tanks, 15,324 artillery systems, 1,119 multiple launch rocket systems, 892 air defense systems, 361 airplanes, 326 helicopters, 12,148 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Ukraine war latest: Ukraine has right to strike military targets within Russian territory, Stoltenberg says
Key updates on July 14: * Ukraine has right to strike military targets within Russian territory, Stoltenberg says * Russian attacks kill 13, injure 54 in Ukraine over past day * Lukashenko claims Belarus is withdrawing troops from Ukrainian border * Russia claims launch of 3-ton aerial glide bo…
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
1:56 AM  (Updated: )

Trump shot at during Pennsylvania rally.

At a rally in Pennsylvania, gunshots were reportedly fired at former U.S. President Donald Trump, prompting security staff to rush him off stage.
