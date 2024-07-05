Skip to content
News Feed, Russian losses, Russia, Ukraine, Military, War
General Staff: Russia has lost 548,580 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by Nate Ostiller July 5, 2024 8:13 AM 1 min read
Soldiers follow a vehicle during a military drill in the Northern Operational Zone, Kyiv Oblast, on June 7, 2023. (Yevhen Lubimov / Ukrinform/Future Publishing via Getty Images)
Russia has lost 548,580 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on July 5.

This number includes 1,110 casualties Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 8,142 tanks, 15,611 armored fighting vehicles, 19,977 vehicles and fuel tanks, 14,831 artillery systems, 1,115 multiple launch rocket systems, 878 air defense systems, 360 airplanes, 326 helicopters, 11,751 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Author: Nate Ostiller
