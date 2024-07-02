Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, War, Russian losses, Russian armed forces
General Staff: Russia has lost 545,090 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk July 2, 2024 8:20 AM 1 min read
Soldiers of the 59th Brigade of the Ukrainian army seen aboard a T-80 tank returning to base in Donetsk Oblast on May 9, 2023. (Vincenzo Circosta/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Russia has lost 545,090 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on July 2.

This number includes 1,280 casualties Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 8,107 tanks, 15,566 armored fighting vehicles, 19,787 vehicles and fuel tanks, 14,655 artillery systems, 1,114 multiple launch rocket systems, 874 air defense systems, 360 airplanes, 326 helicopters, 11,641 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

11:50 PM

1 killed, 7 injured after Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast.

Russian troops attacked the village of Komar in the Volnovakha district and the towns of Selydove and Ukrainsk in the Pokrovsk district in Donetsk Oblast on July 1, killing one person and injuring seven others, Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor Office reported.
10:07 PM

Ukrenergo: Energy situation in Ukraine expected to improve in August.

The strain on the country's energy infrastructure will be alleviated after repairs at some nuclear power units are completed, which will provide more available capacity, while changes in the weather are also expected to help, according to Kudrytskyi, Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, the head of Ukraine's state grid operator Ukrenergo, said on July 1.
8:07 PM

Explosions rock occupied Crimea, smoke over Balaklava reported.

Explosions were heard in Balaklava, a settlement in the city of Sevastopol, in occupied Crimea after an air raid alert went off on July 1, the Telegram channel Crimean Wind reported. Russian proxy Mikhail Razvozhayev claimed that four air targets were destroyed, "but the wreckage fell in the coastal zone."
6:57 PM

Finland approves defense pact with US.

Spurred by Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Finland entered NATO in April 2023, extending the NATO-Russian border by roughly 1,340 kilometers (830 miles).
