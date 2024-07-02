General Staff: Russia has lost 545,090 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 545,090 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on July 2.

This number includes 1,280 casualties Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 8,107 tanks, 15,566 armored fighting vehicles, 19,787 vehicles and fuel tanks, 14,655 artillery systems, 1,114 multiple launch rocket systems, 874 air defense systems, 360 airplanes, 326 helicopters, 11,641 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.