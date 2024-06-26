General Staff: Russia has lost 538,060 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 538,060 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on June 26.

This number includes 1,220 casualties Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 8,039 tanks, 15,450 armored fighting vehicles, 19,407 vehicles and fuel tanks, 14,321 artillery systems, 1,108 multiple launch rocket systems, 863 air defense systems, 359 airplanes, 326 helicopters, 11,435 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.