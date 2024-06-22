Skip to content
General Staff: Russia has lost 533,090 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk June 22, 2024 9:07 AM 1 min read
Ukrainian soldiers of the 80th brigade firing artillery in the direction of Bakhmut as the Russia-Ukraine war continues in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, on April 13, 2023. (Photo by Diego Herrera Carcedo/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Russia has lost 533,090 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on June 22.

This number includes 1,110 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 8,009 tanks, 15,383 armored fighting vehicles, 19,204 vehicles and fuel tanks, 14,188 artillery systems, 1,106 multiple launch rocket systems, 861 air defense systems, 359 airplanes, 326 helicopters, 11,305 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Mediazona confirms identities of over 56,800 Russian soldiers killed in Ukraine
Since Mediazona’s last update at the end of May, the names of 2,677 Russian soldiers have been added to the list of casualties.
The Kyiv IndependentDmytro Basmat
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.