General Staff: Russia has lost 533,090 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

Russia has lost 533,090 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on June 22.

This number includes 1,110 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 8,009 tanks, 15,383 armored fighting vehicles, 19,204 vehicles and fuel tanks, 14,188 artillery systems, 1,106 multiple launch rocket systems, 861 air defense systems, 359 airplanes, 326 helicopters, 11,305 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.