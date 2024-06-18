Investigating sexual violence as war crimes — "He Came Back"
Our War Crimes Investigations Unit released its new documentary, “He Came Back”. The film is about two cases of sexual violence committed by Russian soldiers during the occupation of Kherson and Kyiv oblasts in 2022 — and the process of identifying the offenders. Watch it on our YouTube channel.
Watch now
General Staff: Russia has lost 528,620 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk June 18, 2024 8:12 AM 1 min read
Destroyed Russian tanks are lying in a field near the village of Bohorodychne in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, on Feb. 13, 2024. (Maxym Marusenko/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Russia has lost 528,620 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on June 18.

This number includes 1,230 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 7,974 tanks, 15,307 armored fighting vehicles, 19,031 vehicles and fuel tanks, 13,959 artillery systems, 1,104 multiple launch rocket systems, 853 air defense systems, 359 airplanes, 326 helicopters, 11,187 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

1:17 AM

Moscow confirms A-50 aircraft was shot down by Ukraine.

The Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation confirmed that the Ukrainian Air Force shot down a rare Russian A-50 early warning and control aircraft over the Azov Sea back in February, killing ten crew members.
3:36 PM

Putin to visit North Korea, Vietnam this week.

Despite the increasingly strong alliance between Russia and North Korea, Russian President Vladimir Putin has not visited the country since 2000, when he met with previous North Korean leader Kim Jong-Il.
