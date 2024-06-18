General Staff: Russia has lost 528,620 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

Russia has lost 528,620 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on June 18.

This number includes 1,230 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 7,974 tanks, 15,307 armored fighting vehicles, 19,031 vehicles and fuel tanks, 13,959 artillery systems, 1,104 multiple launch rocket systems, 853 air defense systems, 359 airplanes, 326 helicopters, 11,187 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.