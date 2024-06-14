General Staff: Russia has lost 524,060 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 524,060 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on June 14.

This number includes 1,250 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 7,936 tanks, 15,234 armored fighting vehicles, 18,854 vehicles and fuel tanks, 13,818 artillery systems, 1,101 multiple launch rocket systems, 849 air defense systems, 359 airplanes, 326 helicopters, 11,097 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.