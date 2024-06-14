Investigating sexual violence as war crimes — "He Came Back"
Our War Crimes Investigations Unit released its new documentary, “He Came Back”. The film is about two cases of sexual violence committed by Russian soldiers during the occupation of Kherson and Kyiv oblasts in 2022 — and the process of identifying the offenders. Watch it on our YouTube channel.
Watch now
General Staff: Russia has lost 524,060 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk June 14, 2024 8:21 AM 1 min read
A view of a destroyed Russian tank during the war between Russia and Ukraine at the Dovhenke village located between Izium and Sloviansk in Kharkiv Oblast, Ukraine on June 22, 2023. (Wojciech Grzedzinski/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Russia has lost 524,060 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on June 14.

This number includes 1,250 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 7,936 tanks, 15,234 armored fighting vehicles, 18,854 vehicles and fuel tanks, 13,818 artillery systems, 1,101 multiple launch rocket systems, 849 air defense systems, 359 airplanes, 326 helicopters, 11,097 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Media: Russia suffered ‘astronomical’ losses on Kharkiv front, NATO source suggests
Russia suffered “astronomical” losses while attempting to advance in Kharkiv Oblast, European Pravda reported on June 13, citing a NATO official who spoke on condition of anonymity during a NATO defense ministers meeting in Brussels.
The Kyiv IndependentElsa Court
6:16 AM

Drone attack in Rostov Oblast causes blackouts, fire.

Russian air defense units faced a "mass attack" of drones in the region's Morozovsk district, Rostov Oblast Governor Vasily Golubev reported. The attack caused a fire and left some parts of the area without power.
