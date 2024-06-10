General Staff: Russia has lost 519,750 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 519,750 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on June 10.

This number includes 1,190 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 7,879 tanks, 15,144 armored fighting vehicles, 18,618 vehicles and fuel tanks, 13,644 artillery systems, 1,098 multiple launch rocket systems, 837 air defense systems, 358 airplanes, 326 helicopters, 11,010 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.