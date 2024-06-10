Investigating sexual violence as war crimes — "He Came Back"
Our War Crimes Investigations Unit is getting ready to release its next documentary, “He Came Back.” The film is about two cases of sexual violence committed by Russian soldiers during the occupation of Kherson and Kyiv oblasts in 2022 — and the process of identifying of the offenders. Watch it on our YouTube channel.
Watch now
General Staff: Russia has lost 519,750 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk June 10, 2024 8:13 AM 1 min read
Ukrainian soldiers fire artillery in the direction of Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast, on March 27, 2023. (Photo by Diego Herrera Carcedo/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Russia has lost 519,750 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on June 10.

This number includes 1,190 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 7,879 tanks, 15,144 armored fighting vehicles, 18,618 vehicles and fuel tanks, 13,644 artillery systems, 1,098 multiple launch rocket systems, 837 air defense systems, 358 airplanes, 326 helicopters, 11,010 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Ukraine war latest: Zelensky says Russia’s Kharkiv offensive failed; Ukraine hits Russian Su-57 aircraft for first time
Key developments on June 8, 9: * Zelensky: Russia failed to fulfill its Kharkiv operation * Military intelligence: Ukraine hits Russian Su-57 jet for first time * Collaborator ex-mayor of Kupiansk in ‘critical condition’ after assassination attempt in Russia, military intelligence says * Russia…
The Kyiv IndependentDaria Shulzhenko
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
7:42 AM

Russian attack in Nikopol injures woman.

A 44-year-old woman sustained injuries during an attack on the district center, Governor Serhii Lysak said. The attacks also damaged homes, property, and gas pipelines.
3:45 AM

Russia attacks 6 communities in Sumy Oblast.

The communities of Yunakivka, Krasnopllia, Velyka Pysarivka, Seredyna-Buda, Khotin, and Mykolaiv were targeted during the day's attacks. No casualties or damage to civilian infrastructure were reported.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.