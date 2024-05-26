General Staff: Russia has lost 501,190 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 501,190 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on May 26.

This number includes 1,110 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 7,662 tanks, 14,803 armored fighting vehicles, 17,639 vehicles and fuel tanks, 12,953 artillery systems, 1,083 multiple launch rocket systems, 814 air defense systems, 357 airplanes, 326 helicopters, 10,425 drones, 27 ships and boats, and one submarine.