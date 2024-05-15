General Staff: Russia has lost 486,940 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

Russia has lost 486,940 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on May 15.

This number includes 1,510 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 7,510 tanks, 14,508 armored fighting vehicles, 16,955 vehicles and fuel tanks, 12,538 artillery systems, 1,070 multiple launch rocket systems, 798 air defense systems, 351 airplanes, 325 helicopters, 10,015 drones, 26 ships and boats, and one submarine.