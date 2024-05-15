Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Russian troops, Ukraine, War, Russian losses, Russia
Edit post

General Staff: Russia has lost 486,940 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 15, 2024 8:19 AM 1 min read
Soldiers run to reload a 152 mm howitzer after it is fired at an artillery position manned by Ukraine's 59th Brigade around the Avdiivka front line in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, on Oct. 23, 2023. (Ed Ram/For The Washington Post via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Russia has lost 486,940 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on May 15.

This number includes 1,510 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 7,510 tanks, 14,508 armored fighting vehicles, 16,955 vehicles and fuel tanks, 12,538 artillery systems, 1,070 multiple launch rocket systems, 798 air defense systems, 351 airplanes, 325 helicopters, 10,015 drones, 26 ships and boats, and one submarine.

48 hours in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s most-bombed major city
The first signs that something ominous is happening in Kharkiv come as soon as the train from Kyiv reaches the suburbs of the city – as two pillars of smoke appear in the distance, every single phone in the carriage erupts with a piercing electronic squawking. “I guess we’ve arrived,
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.