News Feed, Russian losses, Russia, Ukraine, War, Military
General Staff: Russia has lost 476,460 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 7, 2024 8:10 AM 1 min read
Soldiers run to reload a 152mm howitzer after it is fired at an artillery position manned by Ukraine's 59th Brigade around 8km the Avdiivka front line in Donetsk Region, Ukraine on Oct. 23, 2023. (Ed Ram/the Washington Post via Getty Images)
Russia has lost 476,460 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on May 7.

This number includes 1,160 casualties Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 7,405 tanks, 14,227 armored fighting vehicles, 16,509 vehicles and fuel tanks, 12,287 artillery systems, 1,057 multiple launch rocket systems, 792 air defense systems, 349 airplanes, 325 helicopters, 9,717 drones, 26 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Is Chechnya preparing for Kadyrov’s demise — and what could come next?
New reporting has put the Chechen warlord’s health in the headlines once more. But there are other, subtler, signs that the republic might be preparing for a regime change. Chechen warlord Ramzan Kadyrov is used to speculation about his imminent demise. Pundits have discussed the 47-year-old’s fail…
The Kyiv IndependentKatie Marie Davies
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
News Feed

