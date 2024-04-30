Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, War, Russian armed forces, Russian losses
General Staff: Russia has lost 468,720 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 30, 2024 8:07 AM 1 min read
A serviceman of the 14th Regiment of Armed Forces of Ukraine holds an FPV strike drone on the front line on Oct. 26, 2023, in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Ukraine. (Vitalii Nosach/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
Russia has lost 468,720 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on April 30.

This number includes 1,250 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 7,307 tanks, 14,046 armored fighting vehicles, 16,109 vehicles and fuel tanks, 12,011 artillery systems, 1,053 multiple launch rocket systems, 779 air defense systems, 348 airplanes, 325 helicopters, 9,531 drones, 26 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Ukraine war latest: Attack on Odesa kills 4, injures 29
Key developments on April 29: * Attack on Odesa kills 4, injures 29 * Military intelligence: Over 18,000 Russian troops of Southern Military District have deserted * Military: Ukraine regaining control over Nestryha Island in Kherson Oblast complicates Russian advances * NATO Secretary-General…
The Kyiv IndependentElsa Court
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Most popular

6:55 AM

Duchess of Edinburgh comes to Ukraine in surprise visit.

Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh, traveled to Ukraine on April 29 for a one-day visit on behalf of the Foreign Office to "demonstrate solidarity with the women, men and children impacted by the war." She has become the first member of the Royal Family to visit Ukraine since the Russian invasion.
7:10 PM

Ukraine finalizes trade agreement with UAE.

Ukraine and the United Arab Emirates have finalized a bilateral trade agreement that lays the foundation for deepening investment and trade between the two countries, Ukraine's Economy Ministry announced on April 29.
Editors' Picks

