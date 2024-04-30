General Staff: Russia has lost 468,720 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 468,720 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on April 30.

This number includes 1,250 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 7,307 tanks, 14,046 armored fighting vehicles, 16,109 vehicles and fuel tanks, 12,011 artillery systems, 1,053 multiple launch rocket systems, 779 air defense systems, 348 airplanes, 325 helicopters, 9,531 drones, 26 ships and boats, and one submarine.