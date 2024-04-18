General Staff: Russia has lost 456,960 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 456,960 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on April 18.

This number includes 910 casualties Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 7,196 tanks, 13,835 armored fighting vehicles, 15,618 vehicles and fuel tanks, 11,637 artillery systems, 1,046 multiple-launch rocket systems, 760 air defense systems, 347 airplanes, 325 helicopters, 9,284 drones, 26 ships and boats, and one submarine.