General Staff: Russia has lost 456,960 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 18, 2024 9:04 AM 1 min read
Ukrainian paratrooper Andriy (L), 47, and comrades wait for transport along the road in Chasiv Yar on Jan. 28, 2023, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Yasuyoshi Chiba / AFP via Getty Images)
Russia has lost 456,960 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on April 18.

This number includes 910 casualties Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 7,196 tanks, 13,835 armored fighting vehicles, 15,618 vehicles and fuel tanks, 11,637 artillery systems, 1,046 multiple-launch rocket systems, 760 air defense systems, 347 airplanes, 325 helicopters, 9,284 drones, 26 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Ukraine war latest: Russian attack on Chernihiv kills 17, Johnson sets date on Ukraine aid vote
Key developments on April 17: * Russian missile attack on Chernihiv kills at least 17, injures 60, including children * Johnson says vote on Ukraine, Israel foreign aid bills to take place on April 20 * Sources: HUR confirms attack on Russian bomber factory in Tatarstan * Kharkiv at risk of bec…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.