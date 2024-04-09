General Staff: Russia has lost 449,250 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 449,250 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on April 9.

This number includes 850 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 7,110 tanks, 13,620 armored fighting vehicles, 15,181 vehicles and fuel tanks, 11,386 artillery systems, 1,039 multiple launch rocket systems, 753 air defense systems, 347 airplanes, 325 helicopters, 9,033 drones, 26 ships and boats, and one submarine.