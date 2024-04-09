Skip to content
General Staff: Russia has lost 449,250 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 9, 2024 8:04 AM 1 min read
Ukrainian servicemen walk next to destroyed Russian tanks and armored personnel carriers in Dmytrivka village, west of Kyiv, on April 2, 2022. (Genya Savilov/AFP)
Russia has lost 449,250 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on April 9.

This number includes 850 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 7,110 tanks, 13,620 armored fighting vehicles, 15,181 vehicles and fuel tanks, 11,386 artillery systems, 1,039 multiple launch rocket systems, 753 air defense systems, 347 airplanes, 325 helicopters, 9,033 drones, 26 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Ukraine, Hungary agree on opening new border checkpoint.

Ukraine and Hungary agreed on opening a new border crossing for passenger vehicles at Velyka Palad-Nagyhodos and expand the Luzhanka-Berehshuran crossing to allow for empty vehicles weighing over 7.5 tons, the Infrastructure Ministry reported on April 8.
