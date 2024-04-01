General Staff: Russia has lost 442,880 troops in Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance
Russia has lost 442,880 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on April 1.
This number includes 710 casualties Russian forces suffered over the past day.
According to the report, Russia has also lost 6,986 tanks, 13,321 armored fighting vehicles, 14,752 vehicles and fuel tanks, 11,082 artillery systems, 1,023 multiple launch rocket systems, 744 air defense systems, 347 airplanes, 325 helicopters, 8,757 drones, 26 ships and boats, and one submarine.