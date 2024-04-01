Skip to content
General Staff: Russia has lost 442,880 troops in Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 1, 2024 8:04 AM 1 min read
Destroyed Russian tanks are lying in a field near the village of Bohorodychne in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, on Feb. 13, 2024. (Maxym Marusenko/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Russia has lost 442,880 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on April 1.

This number includes 710 casualties Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 6,986 tanks, 13,321 armored fighting vehicles, 14,752 vehicles and fuel tanks, 11,082 artillery systems, 1,023 multiple launch rocket systems, 744 air defense systems, 347 airplanes, 325 helicopters, 8,757 drones, 26 ships and boats, and one submarine.

5:25 AM

Russian GRU unit linked to mysterious attacks on US officials abroad.

A collaborative investigation by The Insider uncovered evidence linking the mysterious health condition known as the Havana Syndrome to members of Russia's military intelligence agency. GRU Unit 29155 reportedly used directed energy weapons to target overseas U.S. government personnel.
5:37 PM

Zelensky commemorates 2nd anniversary of liberation of Bucha.

"This is a war to prevent anyone from daring to become a beast toward others," Zelensky said in comments commemorating the Bucha massacre. "And the bodies of our people, which were found on the streets of Bucha, demonstrated that no one in the world can stay away from this battle."
