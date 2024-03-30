General Staff: Russia has lost 441,520 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

Russia has lost 441,520 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on March 29.
This number includes 730 casualties Russian forces suffered over the past day.
According to the report, Russia has also lost 6,951 tanks, 13,284 armored fighting vehicles, 14,645 vehicles and fuel tanks, 11,006 artillery systems, 1,023 multiple launch rocket systems, 736 air defense systems, 347 airplanes, 325 helicopters, 8,701 drones, 2,046 cruise missiles, 26 ships and boats, and one submarine.
Chris York is a news editor at the Kyiv Independent. Before joining the team, he was head of news at the Kyiv Post. Previously, back in Britain, he spent nearly a decade working for HuffPost UK. He holds an MA in Conflict, Development, and Security from the University of Leeds.Read more
Support independent journalism in Ukraine.
Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
A total of 1,795 cultural institutions have suffered damage at the hands of Russian forces in parts of the country that had been liberated by Ukrainian forces, the country's acting Culture Minister Rostyslav Karandieiev announced on March 29.
Through open source research, Mediazona, a Russian independent media outlet, together with BBC Russia, confirmed the names of 49,281 Russian soldiers who had been killed since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
Four residents of occupied Ukrainian territories, who served in the Russian Armed Forces and fought against Ukraine in the eastern and southern part of the country, have been sentenced to 15 years in prison for treason, Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) announced on March 29.
Lieutenant Admiral Rob Bauer, chair of the NATO Military Committee, told reporters on March 29 that there are currently no signs that Russia is planning an attack on a NATO member, warning instead that the alliance must be prepared for future escalation.
In an interview with the Washington Post published on March 29, President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed disagreement with the United States' response to Ukraine's strikes on Russian oil refineries, emphasizing that Ukraine has the right to use its own weapons for self-defense.
President Volodymyr Zelensky made public his 2023 declaration of assets, income, expenses, and financial obligations as a person who performs office duties in the state or local government authorities, the Presidential Office reported on March 29.
Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) claims to have prevented "a terrorist attack in a crowded place" in Stavropol Krai in southern Russia, the Russian state-owned news agency TASS wrote on March 29.
Belgian Ministers Council approved the 25th assistance package for Ukraine, including 100 million euros ($107 million) for F-16 service through the international "fighter jet coalition," Belgian Defense Minister Ludivine Dedonder announced on March 29.
President Volodymyr Zelensky tasked Ukrainian authorities to propose a solution to online gambling after a petition demanding restrictions on their operation passes the threshold for presidential consideration in a few hours on March 29.
Interior Ministry put Vitaly Ignatiev, the chief negotiator for Moldova's Russian-occupied Transnistria region, on the wanted list in Ukraine. The corresponding publication appeared on the Interior Ministry's database tracing non March 29.
The liberation of Ukraine's territories occupied by Moscow after a full-scale invasion in February 2022 could push Russian President Vladimir Putin to negotiate, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an interview with CBS News published on March 28.
The risk of escalation related to the supply of long-range Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) missiles to Ukraine is not as high as it used to be, U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Charles Brown said on March 28, according to Defense One.
The transport of artillery shells for Ukraine secured through the Czech-led initiative is already "being organized," Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said on March 29, according to Wnp.pl media outlet.