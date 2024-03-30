Skip to content
Ukraine, Russian losses, War
General Staff: Russia has lost 441,520 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by Chris York March 30, 2024 10:03 AM 1 min read
The equipment with Russian military markings during an exhibition on European Square on July 23, 2023 in Dnipro, Ukraine. The exhibition was organized with the goal of raising funds for the Ukrainian Armed Forces. (Denys Poliakov/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
Russia has lost 441,520  troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on March 29.

This number includes 730 casualties Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 6,951 tanks, 13,284 armored fighting vehicles, 14,645 vehicles and fuel tanks, 11,006 artillery systems, 1,023 multiple launch rocket systems, 736 air defense systems, 347 airplanes, 325 helicopters, 8,701 drones, 2,046 cruise missiles, 26 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Top US general says sending ATACMS to Ukraine not as risky as before
The risk of escalation related to the supply of long-range Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) missiles to Ukraine is not as high as it used to be, U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Charles Brown said on March 28, according to Defense One.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
Chris York
Chris York
Chris York is a news editor at the Kyiv Independent. Before joining the team, he was head of news at the Kyiv Post. Previously, back in Britain, he spent nearly a decade working for HuffPost UK. He holds an MA in Conflict, Development, and Security from the University of Leeds.Read more
2:28 AM

Russia attacks 9 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked nine border areas and settlements of Sumy Oblast on March 29, firing 25 times and causing at least 92 explosions, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.
10:34 PM

Ukraine puts Transnistria's chief negotiator on wanted list.

Interior Ministry put Vitaly Ignatiev, the chief negotiator for Moldova's Russian-occupied Transnistria region, on the wanted list in Ukraine. The corresponding publication appeared on the Interior Ministry's database tracing non March 29.
