General Staff: Russia has lost 441,520 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 441,520 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on March 29.

This number includes 730 casualties Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 6,951 tanks, 13,284 armored fighting vehicles, 14,645 vehicles and fuel tanks, 11,006 artillery systems, 1,023 multiple launch rocket systems, 736 air defense systems, 347 airplanes, 325 helicopters, 8,701 drones, 2,046 cruise missiles, 26 ships and boats, and one submarine.