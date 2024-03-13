Skip to content
General Staff: Russia has lost 426,870 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 13, 2024 8:02 AM 1 min read
A Ukrainian soldier of the 35th Marine Brigade next to a destroyed Russian tank in the counteroffensive in the direction of Velyka Novosilka, Donetsk Oblast, July 13, 2023. (Diego Herrera Carcedo/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Russia has lost 426,870 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on March 13.

This number includes 980 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 6,752 tanks, 12,921 armored fighting vehicles, 13,932 vehicles and fuel tanks, 10,554 artillery systems, 1,017 multiple launch rocket systems, 715 air defense systems, 347 airplanes, 325 helicopters, 8,205 drones, 26 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Key developments on March 12: * Russian anti-Kremlin militia break into Russia, claim to occupy villages * Russian missile attack on Kryvyi Rih kills 3, injures almost 40 * Fire reported at several Russian oil refineries after alleged Ukrainian drone attack * Russia claims it has taken control…
7:07 AM

Armenia threatens to leave Russian-led CSTO.

Armenia will leave the Russian-led Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) if the military alliance fails to address Armenia's collective security concerns, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at a press conference on March 12.
6:02 AM

UNICEF grant to provide $18 million in education funding.

Ukraine will receive $18 million from Education Cannot Wait, a UNICEF-backed fund, to provide educational support to children affected by the war, Ukraine's Education Minister Oksen Lisovyi announced in a signing ceremony at the United Nations in New York on March 12.
1:48 AM

Russia strikes Sumy Oblast, injuring 5 children, 1 adult.

Russian forces fired at Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast 82 times on March 12, striking 14 communities. Five children were wounded in the Velyka Pysarivka community, and one man received injuries following Russia's shelling of Myropillia village, the local military administration reported.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.