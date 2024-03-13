General Staff: Russia has lost 426,870 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 426,870 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on March 13.

This number includes 980 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 6,752 tanks, 12,921 armored fighting vehicles, 13,932 vehicles and fuel tanks, 10,554 artillery systems, 1,017 multiple launch rocket systems, 715 air defense systems, 347 airplanes, 325 helicopters, 8,205 drones, 26 ships and boats, and one submarine.