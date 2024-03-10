General Staff: Russia has lost 424,060 troops in Ukraine.

This audio is created with AI assistance
Russia has lost 424,060 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on March 10.
This number includes 900 casualties Russian forces suffered over the past day.
According to the report, Russia has also lost 6,731 tanks, 12,850 armored fighting vehicles, 13,752 vehicles and fuel tanks, 10,466 artillery systems, 1,015 multiple launch rocket systems, 709 air defense systems, 347 airplanes, 325 helicopters, 8,082 drones, 26 ships and boats, and one submarine.