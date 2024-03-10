Skip to content
General Staff: Russia has lost 424,060 troops in Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 10, 2024 9:07 AM 1 min read
Members of the Siberian Battalion prepare weapons during military exercises with the International Legion of the Armed Forces of Ukraine at an undisclosed location in Ukraine, on Thursday, Dec. 13, 2023. For illustrative purposes. . (Andrew Kravchenko/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
Russia has lost 424,060 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on March 10.

This number includes 900 casualties Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 6,731 tanks, 12,850 armored fighting vehicles, 13,752 vehicles and fuel tanks, 10,466 artillery systems, 1,015 multiple launch rocket systems, 709 air defense systems, 347 airplanes, 325 helicopters, 8,082 drones, 26 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
