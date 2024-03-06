Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Russia, Ukraine, War, Russian losses, Vehicles
Edit post

General Staff: Russia has lost 420,270 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 6, 2024 8:10 AM 1 min read
A destroyed Russian tank pictured in Luhansk Oblast on Feb. 26, 2022.
A destroyed Russian tank pictured in Luhansk Oblast on Feb. 26, 2022. (Anatolii Stepanov/AFP)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 420,270 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on March 6.

This number includes 1,250 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 6,678 tanks, 12,728 armored fighting vehicles, 13,479 vehicles and fuel tanks, 10,308 artillery systems, 1,008 multiple launch rocket systems, 701 air defense systems, 347 airplanes, 325 helicopters, 7,921 drones, 26 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Ukraine war latest: Ukraine sinks Russian patrol vessel near Crimea; ICC issues arrest warrants for 2 Russian commanders
Key developments on March 5: * Military intelligence: Russia’s Sergey Kotov patrol vessel destroyed near Crimea * International Criminal Court issues arrest warrants for Russian military commanders * Deputy minister: Ukraine can produce 150,000 drones per month * Ukraine charges 2 Russian soldi…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
5:03 AM

US Under Secretary Victoria Nuland to step down.

Victoria Nuland, the third-ranking American diplomat known for her strong backing of Ukraine, will resign from her position as under secretary of state for political affairs in the upcoming weeks, the U.S. State Department announced on March 5.
2:50 AM

Russian drones hit Sumy.

The regional administration said that all injured persons were receiving medical attention, but did not provide details on the number of casualties or the extent of the damage.
1:35 AM

Fire breaks out at ecopark in Kyiv.

A fire broke out at the Osokorky Ecopark in Kyiv's Darnytskyi district on the evening of March 5, according to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine. The blaze was extinguished shortly before midnight.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.