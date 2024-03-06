General Staff: Russia has lost 420,270 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 420,270 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on March 6.

This number includes 1,250 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 6,678 tanks, 12,728 armored fighting vehicles, 13,479 vehicles and fuel tanks, 10,308 artillery systems, 1,008 multiple launch rocket systems, 701 air defense systems, 347 airplanes, 325 helicopters, 7,921 drones, 26 ships and boats, and one submarine.