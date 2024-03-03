Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia
General Staff: Russia has lost 416,800 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 3, 2024 9:27 AM 1 min read
Ukrainian soldiers of the 71th Brigade fire shells in the direction of Avdiivka, Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine on Feb. 18, 2024. (Diego Herrera Carcedo/Anadolu via Getty Images)
Russia has lost 416,800 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on March 3.

This number includes 1,160 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 6,640 tanks, 12,639 armored fighting vehicles, 13,332 vehicles and fuel tanks, 10,188 artillery systems, 1,003 multiple launch rocket systems, 696 air defense systems, 347 airplanes, 325 helicopters, 7,843 drones, 25 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Ukraine destroyed 13 Russian military aircraft in 2 weeks. How?
Ukraine reported the downing of 13 Russian warplanes within the last two weeks, among the highest Russian Air Force losses since the early days of the full-scale invasion. This list includes 10 Su-34 fighter bombers, two Su-35 fighter jets, and one more rare A-50 military spy plane. Another A-50 ai…
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
7:34 PM

Air Force: Ukraine downs another Russian Su-34 jet.

The destruction of the jet is the latest in a recent uptick of downed Russian planes. This list includes 12 Su-34 fighter bombers, two Su-35 fighter jets, and a rare A-50 military spy plane. Another A-50 aircraft was downed a month prior.
3:36 PM

Slovak FM meets Lavrov in Turkey.

Slovakian Foreign Minister Juraj Blanar met with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in Turkey on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum in Antalya, Turkey, on March 2.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.