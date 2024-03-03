General Staff: Russia has lost 416,800 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 416,800 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on March 3.

This number includes 1,160 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 6,640 tanks, 12,639 armored fighting vehicles, 13,332 vehicles and fuel tanks, 10,188 artillery systems, 1,003 multiple launch rocket systems, 696 air defense systems, 347 airplanes, 325 helicopters, 7,843 drones, 25 ships and boats, and one submarine.