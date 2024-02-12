General Staff: Russia has lost 395,990 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 395,990 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24 last year, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Feb. 12.

This number includes 790 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 6,416 tanks, 11,977 armored fighting vehicles, 12,599 vehicles and fuel tanks, 9,481 artillery systems, 981 multiple launch rocket systems, 666 air defense systems, 332 airplanes, 325 helicopters, 7,302 drones, and 24 boats.