News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, Russian losses
General Staff: Russia has lost 395,990 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 12, 2024 8:07 AM 1 min read
Ukrainian soldiers stand by a M109 artillery self-propelled vehicle on the front line, in the direction of Bakhmut, where clashes between Russia and Ukraine continue to take place, in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, on Jan. 22, 2024. (Ignacio Marin/Anadolu via Getty Images)
Russia has lost 395,990 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24 last year, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Feb. 12.

This number includes 790 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 6,416 tanks, 11,977 armored fighting vehicles, 12,599 vehicles and fuel tanks, 9,481 artillery systems, 981 multiple launch rocket systems, 666 air defense systems, 332 airplanes, 325 helicopters, 7,302 drones, and 24 boats.

Ukraine war latest: Zelensky appoints 4 new high-level military commanders
Key updates on Feb. 10-11: * Zelensky appoints 4 new high-level military commanders * Trump says he would urge Russia to ‘do whatever the hell they want’ to NATO countries that fail to meet financial obligations * Russian military uses Starlink inside Ukraine, intelligence confirms * Zelensky:…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
News Feed

5:53 AM

Ukrainian teen basketball player killed in Germany.

17-year-old Volodymyr Yermakov played for the ART Giants youth basketball team in Dusseldorf. The night before an upcoming match, he and his teammate Artem Kozachenko were reportedly attacked with knives on the street.
2:23 AM

Former PM Alexander Stubb elected president of Finland.

Former Finnish Prime Minister Alexander Stubb has won Finland's presidential election on Feb. 11, finish narrowly ahead of former Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto, in a race that heavily focused on the country's new role as a NATO neighbor of Russia.
12:36 AM

Russia shells 7 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces shelled Sumy Oblast 153 times in 26 separate attacks throughout the day, firing at seven communities along the border on Feb. 11, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.