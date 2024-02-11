General Staff: Russia has lost 395,200 troops in Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces in Ukraine lost 930 troops the previous day and 395,200 troops in total as of Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Feb. 11.

Cumulative Russian losses also include 6,402 tanks, 11,956 armored fighting vehicles, 12,592 vehicles and fuel tanks, 9,475 artillery systems, 981 multiple launch rocket systems, 666 air defense systems, 332 airplanes, 325 helicopters, 7,191 drones, 24 ships and boats, and one submarine.