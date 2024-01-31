Skip to content
General Staff: Russia has lost 385,230 troops in Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 31, 2024 8:07 AM 1 min read
Ukrainian soldiers fire with the Archer Artillery System on Russian position on Dec. 16, 2023 in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine. (Roman Chop/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 385,230 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Jan. 31.

This number includes 1,090 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 6,310 tanks, 11,757 armored fighting vehicles, 12,231 vehicles and fuel tanks, 9,195 artillery systems, 974 multiple launch rocket systems, 663 air defense systems, 332 airplanes, 324 helicopters, 7,100 drones, 23 ships and boats, and one submarine.

These are the most important Russian ships destroyed by Ukraine
One of the most unexpected developments of the full-scale invasion was how many big, expensive Russian ships were taken out by Ukraine, a country that technically has no navy. Around 20% of Russia’s Black Sea fleet has been destroyed as of December 2023, according to National Security and Defense
The Kyiv IndependentDinara Khalilova
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
News Feed

6:59 AM

Media: Biden arms Ukraine via Greece.

A U.S. legal authority known as Excess Defense Articles (EDA) allows the president to deem certain weapons systems surplus and transfer them to partner nations at a cheap price or without cost.
9:12 PM

IMF anticipates boost in Russia's economy.

The IMF anticipates that the Russian economy will expand much more rapidly than last year as Vladimir Putin's military spending bolsters wider growth, the Financial Times reported on Jan. 30.
7:22 PM

Kuleba: Orban is pro-Hungarian, not pro-Russian.

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba considers Hungarian President Viktor Orban and Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto to be pro-Hungarian, not pro-Russian, Hungarian news outlet Telex reported on Jan. 30.
6:23 PM

Pavel: Europe, Ukraine need to prepare for a Trump presidency.

Europe and Ukraine must consider the realistic possibility that Donald Trump will win the 2024 U.S. presidential election and very quickly conclude an agreement with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Czech President Petr Pavel said on Jan. 29, as reported by Polish media outlet TVN24.
