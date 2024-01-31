General Staff: Russia has lost 385,230 troops in Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 385,230 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Jan. 31.

This number includes 1,090 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 6,310 tanks, 11,757 armored fighting vehicles, 12,231 vehicles and fuel tanks, 9,195 artillery systems, 974 multiple launch rocket systems, 663 air defense systems, 332 airplanes, 324 helicopters, 7,100 drones, 23 ships and boats, and one submarine.