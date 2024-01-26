​​General Staff: Russia has lost 380,600 troops in Ukraine.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 380,600 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Jan. 26.

This number includes 990 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 6,265 tanks, 11,637 armored fighting vehicles, 12,064 vehicles and fuel tanks, 9,082 artillery systems, 972 multiple-launch rocket systems, 660 air defense systems, 331 airplanes, 324 helicopters, 7,033 drones, 1,845 cruise missiles, 1,425 pieces of special equipment, 23 ships and boats, and one submarine.