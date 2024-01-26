Skip to content
​​General Staff: Russia has lost 380,600 troops in Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 26, 2024 8:18 AM
Ukrainian soldiers walk in a trench on the front line in the direction of Kupiansk, Kharkiv Oblast, Ukraine, where clashes with the Russian army continue despite the severe winter conditions on Nov. 21, 2023. (Ozge Elif Kizil/Anadolu via Getty Images)
Russia has lost 380,600 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Jan. 26.

This number includes 990 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 6,265 tanks, 11,637 armored fighting vehicles, 12,064 vehicles and fuel tanks, 9,082 artillery systems, 972 multiple-launch rocket systems, 660 air defense systems, 331 airplanes, 324 helicopters, 7,033 drones, 1,845 cruise missiles, 1,425 pieces of special equipment, 23 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
