General Staff: Russia has lost 372,820 troops in Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 17, 2024 9:04 AM 1 min read
A Ukrainian serviceman with a callsign "Poltava" (44) of the 65th Mechanized Brigade smokes in the trench built by Russian forces, and that was captured by the Ukrainian army, near the front line village of Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, on Oct. 1, 2023. (Roman Pilipey/AFP via Getty Images)
Russia has lost 372,820 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Jan. 17.

This number includes 730 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 6,126 tanks, 11,372 armored fighting vehicles, 11,755 vehicles and fuel tanks, 8,811 artillery systems, 964 multiple-launch rocket systems, 653 air defense systems, 331 airplanes, 324 helicopters, 6,884 drones, 23 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Border Guard: Polish truckers unblock last crossing at Ukraine border.

Earlier the same day, Polish truckers ended their blockade of two other checkpoints — Korczowa-Krakovets and Hrebenne-Rava Ruska, meaning the border is now fully unblocked. This followed an agreement between Warsaw and the Polish truckers, who said they would end their border blockade until March 1.
10:16 PM

Police raid homes of independent journalists in Kyrgyzstan.

Kyrgyz authorities ordered the detention of 11 independent journalists and conducted searches of their homes on Tuesday. According to attorney Zamir Zhooshev, the journalists are now held in custody for 48 hours, before the court decides to release them or to extend the detention.
9:41 PM

Zelensky meets presidents of Singapore, Rwanda for the first time.

President Volodymyr Zelensky met with the leaders of Singapore, Tharman Shanmugaratnam, and Rwanda, Paul Kagame, for the first time on the sidelines of the Davos forum on Jan. 16, as well as with Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, Zelensky wrote on the social media platform X.
