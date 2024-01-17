General Staff: Russia has lost 372,820 troops in Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 372,820 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Jan. 17.

This number includes 730 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 6,126 tanks, 11,372 armored fighting vehicles, 11,755 vehicles and fuel tanks, 8,811 artillery systems, 964 multiple-launch rocket systems, 653 air defense systems, 331 airplanes, 324 helicopters, 6,884 drones, 23 ships and boats, and one submarine.