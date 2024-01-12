Skip to content
General Staff: Russia has lost 368,460 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 12, 2024 8:07 AM 1 min read
Ukrainian soldiers fire targets in the direction of Avdiivka of Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, on Dec. 1, 2023. (Ozge Elif Kizil/Anadolu via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 368,460 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24 last year, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Jan. 12.

This number includes 840 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 6,060 tanks, 11,254 armored fighting vehicles, 11,612 vehicles and fuel tanks, 8,710 artillery systems, 957 multiple launch rocket systems, 642 air defense systems, 329 airplanes, 324 helicopters, 6,836 drones, and 23 boats.

Ukraine war latest: Latvia announces new aid for Kyiv, including artillery, munitions, helicopters
Key updates on Jan. 11: * Latvia announces new aid for Kyiv, including artillery, munitions, helicopters * Prosecutor General: Kyiv has preliminary evidence Russia uses North Korean missiles in Ukraine * Defense Minister says new version of mobilization bill ready, condemns ‘politicization’ of i…
4:03 AM

US, UK attack Houthi military targets in Yemen.

The militaries of the U.S. and U.K. launched strikes against multiple targets in Houthi-controlled regions of Yemen on Jan. 11 in response to Houthi attacks on Red Sea ships, U.S. President Joe Biden confirmed in a press statement.
9:03 PM
American microchips are killing Ukrainians.

Despite the West's effort to suffocate Russia's war machine through sanctions by banning export of crucial components, Western-made parts such as microchips are still found in Russian weapons. How did they end up there? Find out in our video.
4:18 PM

Official: Over 25 Ukrainian journalists remain in Russian captivity.

"These are not combatants, these are journalists who were doing their job, and according to the civilized rules of warfare, should not have been captured in principle, but the fact is the fact. We understand how uncivilized Russia has trampled on any human rights," said Yaroslav Yurchyshyn, the newly appointed head of the Ukrainian parliament's Committee on Freedom of Speech.
