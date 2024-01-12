General Staff: Russia has lost 368,460 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 368,460 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24 last year, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Jan. 12.

This number includes 840 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 6,060 tanks, 11,254 armored fighting vehicles, 11,612 vehicles and fuel tanks, 8,710 artillery systems, 957 multiple launch rocket systems, 642 air defense systems, 329 airplanes, 324 helicopters, 6,836 drones, and 23 boats.