General Staff: Russia has lost 330,040 troops in Ukraine

Russia has lost 330,040 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Dec. 1.

This number includes 1,280 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 5,564 tanks, 10,372 armored fighting vehicles, 10,399 vehicles and fuel tanks, 7,931 artillery systems, 912 multiple launch rocket systems, 602 air defense systems, 323 airplanes, 324 helicopters, 5,976 drones, 22 ships and boats, and one submarine.