General Staff: Russia has lost 330,040 troops in Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news desk December 1, 2023 8:08 AM 1 min read
A crewmember of the 105-mm British howitzer L119 carries a projectile, preparing to fire onto Russian positions near the occupied Ukrainian city of Bakhmut on November 21, 2023, in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine. (Roman Chop/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 330,040 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Dec. 1.

This number includes 1,280 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 5,564 tanks, 10,372 armored fighting vehicles, 10,399 vehicles and fuel tanks, 7,931 artillery systems, 912 multiple launch rocket systems, 602 air defense systems, 323 airplanes, 324 helicopters, 5,976 drones, 22 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Ukraine war latest: Zelensky visits Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia oblasts as harsh winter looms on front line
Key developments on Nov. 30: * Zelensky, Umerov visit military command post in Kupiansk * Zelensky travels to Zaporizhzhia, holds meeting on fortifications * Russian attacks on Donetsk, Kherson oblasts kill 3, injure 12 * Von der Leyen: 480,000 EU-made shells delivered or on the way to Ukraine…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk
