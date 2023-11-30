General Staff: Russia has lost 328,760 troops in Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 328,760 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Nov. 30.

This number includes 1,180 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 5,551 tanks, 10,340 armored fighting vehicles, 10,361 vehicles and fuel tanks, 7,909 artillery systems, 910 multiple launch rocket systems, 600 air defense systems, 323 airplanes, 324 helicopters, 5,954 drones, 22 ships and boats, and one submarine.