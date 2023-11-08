General Staff: Russia has lost 307,640 soldiers in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 307,640 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24 last year, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Nov. 8.

This number includes 780 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 5,301 tanks, 9,996 armored fighting vehicles, 9,814 vehicles and fuel tanks, 7,439 artillery systems, 872 multiple launch rocket systems, 572 air defense systems, 322 airplanes, 324 helicopters, 5,567 drones, and 20 boats.