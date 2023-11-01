General Staff: Russia has lost 301,490 troops in Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Nov. 1 that Russia had lost 301,490 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022.

This number includes 680 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 5,223 tanks, 9,834 armored fighting vehicles, 9,624 vehicles and fuel tanks, 7,250 artillery systems, 846 multiple launch rocket systems, 563 air defense systems, 321 airplanes, 324 helicopters, 5,468 drones, 20 ships and boats, and one submarine.