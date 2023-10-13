General Staff: Russia has lost 285,920 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Oct. 13 that Russia had lost 285,920 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24 last year.

This number includes 1030 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 4,931 tanks, 9,313 armored fighting vehicles, 9,203 vehicles and fuel tanks, 6,807 artillery systems, 811 multiple launch rocket systems, 546 air defense systems, 316 airplanes, 316 helicopters, 5,264 drones, and 20 boats.