General Staff: Russia has lost 281,090 troops in Ukraine

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Oct. 6 that Russia had lost 281,090 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24 last year.

The number includes 620 casualties Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 4,777 tanks, 9,082 armored fighting vehicles, 9,015 vehicles and fuel tanks, 6,666 artillery systems, 806 multiple launch rocket systems, 540 air defense systems, 315 airplanes, 316 helicopters, 5,158 drones, 20 ships and boats, and one submarine.