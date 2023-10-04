Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
General Staff: Russia has lost 279,890 troops in Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news desk October 4, 2023 8:11 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Oct. 4 that Russia had lost 279,890 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022.

This number includes 450 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 4,745 tanks, 9,026 armored fighting vehicles, 8,962 vehicles and fuel tanks, 6,612 artillery systems, 802 multiple launch rocket systems, 540 air defense systems, 315 airplanes, 316 helicopters, 5,121 drones, 20 ships and boats, and one submarine.

5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
