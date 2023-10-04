General Staff: Russia has lost 279,890 troops in Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Oct. 4 that Russia had lost 279,890 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022.

This number includes 450 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 4,745 tanks, 9,026 armored fighting vehicles, 8,962 vehicles and fuel tanks, 6,612 artillery systems, 802 multiple launch rocket systems, 540 air defense systems, 315 airplanes, 316 helicopters, 5,121 drones, 20 ships and boats, and one submarine.