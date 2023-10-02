General Staff: Russia has lost 279,080 troops in Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Oct. 2 that Russia had lost 279,080 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022.

This number includes 510 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 4,717 tanks, 9,000 armored fighting vehicles, 8,909 vehicles and fuel tanks, 6,525 artillery systems, 801 multiple launch rocket systems, 540 air defense systems, 316 airplanes, 316 helicopters, 5,061 drones, and 20 boats.