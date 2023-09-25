General Staff: Russia has lost 276,270 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Sept. 25 that Russia had lost 276,270 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24 last year.

This number includes 420 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 4,667 tanks, 8,927 armored fighting vehicles, 8,746 vehicles and fuel tanks, 6,260 artillery systems, 791 multiple launch rocket systems, 533 air defense systems, 315 airplanes, 316 helicopters, 4,895 drones, and 20 boats.