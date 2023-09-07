General Staff: Russia has lost 266,900 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Sept. 7 that Russia had lost 266,900 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24 last year.

This number includes 610 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 4,506 tanks, 8,703 armored fighting vehicles, 8,217 vehicles and fuel tanks, 5,722 artillery systems, 753 multiple launch rocket systems, 506 air defense systems, 315 airplanes, 316 helicopters, 4,541 drones, and 19 boats.