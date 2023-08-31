General Staff: Russia has lost 263,020 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Aug. 31 that Russia had lost 263,020 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24 last year.

This number includes 610 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 4,436 tanks, 8,604 armored fighting vehicles, 7,976 vehicles and fuel tanks, 5,507 artillery systems, 734 multiple launch rocket systems, 500 air defense systems, 315 airplanes, 316 helicopters, 4,417 drones, and 18 boats.