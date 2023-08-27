General Staff: Russia has lost 260,820 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022.

This audio is created with AI assistance

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported in its daily update on Aug. 27 that Russia had lost 260,820 troops in Ukraine since launching its full-scale invasion in late February last year.

Over the past day, Russian forces lost around 550 troops, according to the report.

Russia has also lost 4,396 tanks, 8,554 armored fighting vehicles, 7,823 vehicles and fuel tanks, 5,403 artillery systems, 728 multiple launch rocket systems, 498 air defense systems, 315 airplanes, 316 helicopters, 4,378 drones, 7,854 vehicles and fuel tanks, and 18 boats, the military said.